ED Fires Terrence Mukupe

By A Correspondent – Zanu PF’s Mashonaland West provincial leadership has removed former Deputy Finance Minister Terrence Mukupe and Cde Blessed Bombshell Geza from the Central Committee.

Mukupe, a former legislator for Harare East and once a rising star within Zanu PF’s youth-leaning technocratic faction, is currently serving a three-year prison sentence for his involvement in a high-profile fuel smuggling scandal.

His downfall follows years of controversy, including allegations of abuse of office, public misconduct, and erratic behaviour that repeatedly brought the party into disrepute.

In 2018, while serving as Deputy Finance Minister, Mukupe made headlines for claiming that soldiers, not civilians, were the ultimate defenders of state power — remarks widely condemned as undemocratic.

That same year, he was accused of assaulting a radio presenter during a heated interview and faced scrutiny for allegedly importing fuel using government letters of credit intended for national use — a scheme that ultimately led to his arrest.

Mukupe was convicted earlier this year after being found guilty of fraudulently obtaining fuel using state guarantees and diverting it for personal gain.

His conviction marked a dramatic fall from grace and intensified calls for the ruling party to purge elements linked to corruption and abuse of power.

Zanu PF Mashonaland West provincial chairperson, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, confirmed the latest appointments, saying they were part of efforts to ensure all districts were fully represented in the party’s top decision-making organ.

In the Hurungwe political district, war veteran Joseph Serima was elected unopposed to replace Mukupe.

Meanwhile, Sanyati legislator Polite Kambamura has taken over from Cde Geza.

The provincial leadership also revealed that an internal election is being planned to replace Kindness Paradza in Makonde District, following his recent appointment as a Commissioner with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

