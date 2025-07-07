Former Top Army Spokesperson Dies

By A Correspondent-Retired Colonel Cladious Makova, a former spokesperson for the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA), has died.

He passed away on Sunday in Chiredzi, where he had been receiving medical treatment. His death was confirmed by his son, Oscar Makova.

Colonel Makova is widely remembered as one of the most effective public relations officers in the history of the ZNA. During his tenure in the 1990s, he played a pivotal role in reshaping the image of the army, helping to restore public confidence and presenting it as a professional and people-oriented institution.

Known for his communication skills and strategic engagement with the media, Makova worked tirelessly to address public concerns and rebuild trust in the military at a time when the ZNA faced significant scrutiny.

Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

