Former Top ZIFA Official Dies In US

By Sports Reporter – Former Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) board member for development, Remigio Makoni, has passed away in the United States.

He was 65.

Makoni died in Maryland, where he had been residing in recent years.

His family confirmed that he succumbed to a short illness.

Born on January 7, 1960, in Zimbabwe, Makoni devoted much of his life to football administration and development.

He was elected to the ZIFA board in 2004, serving alongside notable figures such as Charles Nhemachena, vice-chairperson Wyatt Mpofu, and then-chairman Rafiq Khan.

During his tenure, Makoni was known for his commitment to grassroots football and the growth of the sport across Zimbabwe.

Friends and former colleagues have described him as a quiet, principled, and hardworking administrator who always put the interests of the game first.

Makoni’s death has left a void in the hearts of many in Zimbabwe’s football community and beyond.

His contribution to the sport, particularly in nurturing young talent and supporting development initiatives, will be remembered with respect and admiration.

The funeral wake will be held at No. 61 Fleming Road, Southerton, Harare, this weekend, following the completion of repatriation arrangements.

He is expected to be laid to rest at the family farm in Rusape next week.

Mourners continue to express their condolences to the Makoni family during this difficult time.

