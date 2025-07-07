Fuming Sakupwanya Storms Out of Rufaro as CAPS United Defeat Scottland FC

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

Scottland FC owner Scott Sakupwanya stormed out of Rufaro Stadium in frustration on Sunday, leaving before the final whistle as his team trailed 1-0 to CAPS United in a tense Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 19 fixture.

The match ended in a narrow victory for CAPS United, who are now on a four-game unbeaten run, continuing their resurgence after a sluggish start to the season. The Green Machine now sit 10th on the table with 23 points.

The decisive moment came in the 35th minute, when newly signed Zambian forward Mugalu Kope Mutshimba marked his debut for CAPS with a well-taken goal, ultimately sealing all three points for the hosts.

Sakupwanya’s early exit reflected growing frustration within the Scottland camp, as the defeat delivered a blow to their title ambitions. The loss leaves Scottland 12 points adrift of league leaders MWOS, who secured a full set of points on Saturday.

Despite the disappointment, there was a bright spot for Scottland fans as Terrence Dzvukamanja made his long-awaited return to the Zimbabwean top flight after seven years, debuting for Scottland FC.

With pressure mounting and results slipping, all eyes will be on how Sakupwanya and his team respond in the crucial weeks ahead.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...