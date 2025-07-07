Kazembe’s Full Comment On Allegations Of Rigging 2023 Election Primaries

An audio of an unnamed man accusing minister Kazembe Kazembe of rigging against Tafadzwa Musarara in ZANU PF party’s primaries, took the internet by storm.

The man alleges Kazembe used him and other unnamed people to rig ZANU PF primary elections.

Minister Kazembe Kazembe has responded to the allegations and the following was his comment: “Good morning. Kazembe did not contest primary elections with Musarara in 2023. Musarara contested with Tsungie Makumbe and Campion Mugweni in Mazowe North and he lost to both of them . Kazembe did not contest in that constituency as he comes from Mazowe West and he contested in Mazowe West. Which primary elections are you talking about?

“Kazembe contested with Musarara and others in Mazowe West primary elections in 2013 and Kazembe won. Richard Chirongwe came second and Musarara lost and came third. In 2018 Kazembe, Musarara and others contested in the Mazowe West constituency again and Kazembe won for the second term.

In 2021 Musarara and Kazembe contested for the provincial chairmaship and Kazembe won again for the third time. In 2023 Musarara decided to contest in a different constituency , in Mazowe North, where there was no Kazembe and he lost to Tsungie who had more than 8000 votes, and Mugweni had more than 2000 votes and Musarara came third and got about 1900 votes .

Why is he always alleging rigging? And why is he the one being rigged everywhere he contests? And how would he win a provincial election when he has failed to win in his own constituency?

And why would we even talk of an election that took place years ago today? This is just dirty politics. There is a hidden agenda to drive a certain narrative or to divert people’s attention from the real issues. The real issues will come out in the open.”

Viral audio of man accusing Kazembe Kazembe of rigging against Tafadzwa Musarara in ZANU PF party’s primaries. Kazembe was reached for comment. pic.twitter.com/ZEN5WEgIqJ — ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 6, 2025

