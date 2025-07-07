Mass Protests Loom Over Dr Gomo Brutal Murder In The UK

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Public outrage is mounting following the brutal killing of UK-based Zimbabwean medical doctor, Dr Fortune Faith Gomo, who was stabbed to death in Dundee while walking with her 10-year-old daughter.

The horrific incident, which occurred on Saturday afternoon, has sparked widespread grief and anger within both the local community and the broader Zimbabwean diaspora. Witnesses say the attack unfolded in full view of her young daughter, leaving bystanders shocked and traumatized.

Crowds have since gathered at the scene, demanding justice and calling on police to urgently release the identities of the attackers. “We need answers. The public deserves to know who did this and why,” said one demonstrator.

Protest organizers are now planning large-scale demonstrations, accusing authorities of withholding crucial information and moving too slowly on the investigation.

As calls for justice grow louder, the tragic death of Dr Gomo has become a rallying point in the fight against rising knife crime and gender-based violence in the UK.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...