“Mnangagwa Is Going Soon”

By A Correspondent| Outspoken war veteran Blessed Geza has launched a scathing attack on President Emmerson Mnangagwa, declaring publicly that "Mnangagwa is going soon" during a fiery address on Sunday.

Geza, who has in recent months emerged as a vocal critic of the President and his close allies, did not hold back as he took aim at “Zvigananda” within Zanu PF.

“You are aware of what is happening in Zanu PF,” Geza said.

“Tagwirei was blocked from joining the Central Committee. He thought he could use money to buy his way to the top. But we thank General Constantino Chiwenga for showing us the way.”

Geza's comments appear to confirm growing tensions within the ruling party, particularly between Mnangagwa loyalists and those aligned with Vice President Chiwenga.

The businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei, widely seen as a Mnangagwa ally, was recently sidelined from the Central Committee of the ruling Zanu PF party —an event Geza interpreted as a sign of shifting internal dynamics.

"Tagwirei, you wanted to use the money you stole from the people to buy loyalty," Geza said. "But Zimbabwe is not for sale."

He went further to condemn the continued influence of what he calls the “Zvigananda”—a term he uses to describe corrupt and power-hungry elements around the President.

“Zviganandas are still roaming free,” Geza warned. “But the chickens are coming home to roost. Be warned, Zvigananda!”

Geza accused Mnangagwa of feigning ignorance and denouncing corruption publicly while enabling it behind the scenes. “Emmerson Mnangagwa is the godfather of Zvigananda,” he charged. “His sloganeering denouncing Zvigananda is cheap rhetoric.”

