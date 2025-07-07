MP Hon. Johnson Matambo Applauds Kuwadzana West Residents for Water Project Success

A Message of Gratitude and Partnership from Your Member of Parliament, Hon. Johnson Matambo

As your elected Member of Parliament for Kuwadzana West Constituency, I am deeply humbled and honoured to express my sincere gratitude to each and every one of you for your steadfast support and active involvement in tackling the longstanding water shortages in our community.

Through the Community Development Fund (CDF), we have made tangible progress in our mission to provide clean and accessible water to residents. The recent drilling of boreholes, notably the one at the Methodist Church in Ward 38, stands as a powerful symbol of what we can accomplish when united by a shared vision.

I wish to extend my heartfelt appreciation to our Christian community partners, especially the:

Seventh Day Adventist Church in Ward 44

Methodist Church in Zimbabwe, Ward 38

Church of Christ, Ward 38

Your collaborative spirit and commitment to working with the CDF Committee have not only made these projects possible, but have also strengthened the social fabric of our constituency. Your support demonstrates how faith-based institutions can play a vital role in driving grassroots development.

While we celebrate these milestones, our journey is far from over. As the new borehole at the Methodist Church begins to serve residents, I urge the community to adopt a culture of shared responsibility in safeguarding this precious resource. Maintaining and protecting our water infrastructure is a duty we all share to ensure its sustainability for future generations.

Let this be just the beginning. We are planning more interventions to confront the challenges facing Kuwadzana West. I encourage all residents to stay engaged and support ongoing and future development initiatives.

Together, we can build a resilient, self-sustaining community where every household enjoys access to clean water and other essential services. Let us continue this journey united, with purpose and vision.

Thank you once again for your support and partnership.

Hon. Johnson Matambo

Member of Parliament, Kuwadzana West Constituency

Chairperson, Community Development Fund (CDF) Committee

