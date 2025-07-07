Opposition Dead and Buried, Boasts Tatenda Mavetera

By A Correspondent

CHIKOMBA WEST – Zimbabwe’s ICT Minister and Chikomba West MP Tatenda Mavetera has sparked fresh political controversy after declaring that the opposition is “dead and buried” during a campaign rally held on Sunday.

Speaking at the launch of the Ward 10 by-election campaign, Mavetera claimed that the ruling ZANU PF was on an unstoppable trajectory, pointing to a growing number of defectors from opposition parties as evidence of a political shift on the ground.

“Yesterday at the Ward 10 by-election campaign launch, Chikomba West witnessed over 10 committed returnees from opposition ranks rejoining the revolutionary ZANU PF,” said Mavetera. “This was not just a campaign rally — it is proof that our people see through opposition parties’ lies and disunity and are coming HOME to the party of DEVELOPMENT.”

Her remarks come amid ongoing debates about the state of opposition politics in Zimbabwe, where critics have accused the ruling party of exploiting state resources and intimidating dissenting voices. However, Mavetera painted a different picture, portraying the defection of former opposition supporters as a vote of confidence in ZANU PF’s leadership and developmental agenda.

“To the returnees, your return strengthens our collective mission,” she said. “To Ward 10 voters, this is your movement. Let us finish what we started on 26 July 2025. Together, we will triumph as we vote for Councillor Mukandi from the moving elephant — ZANU PF.”

The event also featured the commissioning of a solar-powered borehole at Highview School Site in Ward 10, which Mavetera presented as a tangible sign of ZANU PF’s commitment to grassroots development.

But her critics have blasted her comments as premature and inflammatory, especially in a region where political tensions remain high.

“Mavetera is celebrating too early,” said a former opposition councillor who asked not to be named. “These are small symbolic defections, not a mass exodus. The real issues — poverty, corruption, poor service delivery — remain unresolved.”

Despite that, Mavetera appeared confident, positioning ZANU PF as the only viable political force in the country and dismissing the opposition as fractured and irrelevant.

Her bold assertion — that the opposition is “dead and buried” — may please the ruling party base, but it is sure to deepen political divisions as Zimbabwe inches closer to the July 26 by-election.

