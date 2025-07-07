Outrage Erupts After Murder of Black Doctor in Dundee – Community Demands Justice and Transparency

SHAME ON Police Scotland – SHARE FAR AND WIDE!

An innocent Black doctor has been stabbed to death by two white attackers in front of her young daughter, sparking widespread outrage and accusations of racial bias against Police Scotland.

The victim, Dr. Fortune Faith Gomo — a Zimbabwean mother and newly graduated PhD holder — was brutally attacked in broad daylight on South Road, Dundee, at around 4:25 p.m. while walking with her 10-year-old child.

Emergency services responded swiftly, but Dr. Gomo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland have confirmed the arrest of a 20-year-old man in connection with the killing, but the identity of the suspect has not been released. Authorities have also remained silent on the welfare of Dr. Gomo’s daughter, who is believed to have witnessed the horrific act.

“This is a blatant case of two-tier policing. Would they stay silent if the victim wasn’t Black?” one community member asked angrily at a growing memorial outside the crime scene.

Dr. Gomo had recently earned her PhD from the University of Dundee and was known for her work in community health and social justice. Her death has not only left her family devastated but has ignited fury across the UK’s African and Black communities.

In viral footage circulating online, angry neighbours and community leaders accuse the police of failing to act with urgency or transparency. “Where are the names and photos of the attackers? Why the silence?” asked a protester during a tense confrontation with police on-site.

As calls for justice escalate, many say this tragedy is a stark reminder of racial inequalities in the justice system — and they are demanding accountability from Police Scotland without delay.

Source: Expose Them All – Red Rose UK

