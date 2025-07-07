Real Madrid Stars Praise PSG Ahead of Blockbuster Club World Cup Semi-Final

Sports Correspondent

East Rutherford, New Jersey – July 7, 2025

As football fans gear up for a titanic clash between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, players from the Spanish giants have heaped praise on their French opponents, acknowledging the immense challenge that awaits them.

The match, set to take place on Wednesday, brings together the last two UEFA Champions League winners and promises to be one of the most anticipated showdowns in recent Club World Cup history.

Real Madrid boast 15 European titles, including their 2024 triumph, while PSG come into the tie fresh off a dominant 2-0 victory over Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals.

Speaking after Real Madrid’s thrilling 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in their own quarter-final, defender Antonio Rudiger acknowledged PSG’s formidable form.

“PSG are a very, very tough team to play against,” he told FIFA. “They’ve shown they’re one of the best teams in Europe, so it’ll be a hard match. But we’re Real Madrid and we’re ready for the challenge.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who joined Madrid in May and faced PSG earlier this year with Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League, echoed the sentiment.

“I played against PSG this season and they were exceptional,” he said. “Of course, it’ll be a tough game. Both teams have earned their place in the semi-finals, but in the knockout stages anything can happen. We’re going to go back now, recover, work hard and get ready for a tough match. May the best team win!”

Fran Garcia, another Madrid player interviewed by FIFA, credited PSG for their tactical discipline and attacking prowess under coach Luis Enrique, warning that they are not the same side Real eliminated back in 2022.

The last encounter between these two European powerhouses came in the Champions League Round of 16 in 2022, where Real Madrid prevailed 3-2 on aggregate and went on to claim their 14th European crown. But this time, PSG arrive as a transformed side, filled with youthful energy and tactical maturity that has seen them dismantle giants like Bayern.

Even Dortmund forward Julian Brandt, after his team’s loss to Madrid, admitted PSG look like serious contenders.

“I saw the PSG-Bayern match, and I think PSG are in outstanding form right now,” he said. “It’s hard to say whether we’ve faced the future world champions.”

As coaches Luis Enrique and Xabi Alonso prepare their squads for this epic clash, anticipation is mounting across the football world. With star-studded lineups, tactical brilliance, and pride on the line, the Real Madrid vs. PSG semi-final promises a night of drama and high-stakes football.

Kick-off is set for Wednesday in what could be a defining moment in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

