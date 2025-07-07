Shock as Man Brutally Kills Neighbour’s 10-Year-Old Child in Harare

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Harare – July 6, 2025

A horrific crime has sent shockwaves across the Eatview community in Harare after a 10-year-old child was brutally murdered by a neighbour who had been entrusted to care for him.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of Kudzanayi Tapiwa Mukura, who now faces murder charges in connection with the tragic incident that occurred early Saturday morning, July 6, in Eatview Phase 14.

According to police spokespersons, the victim’s mother had left the child in the custody of the suspect on Friday, July 5, to attend a memorial service in Goromonzi. The suspect, a neighbour and reportedly known to the family, was considered a trusted guardian for the short period.

Tragically, instead of ensuring the child’s safety, Mukura is alleged to have stabbed the young boy once in the chest before mutilating his private parts, in what police described as a “deeply disturbing and senseless act of violence.”

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Kudzanayi Tapiwa Mukura in connection with a murder case involving a minor that occurred on 06/07/25 in Eatview Phase 14. The motive is still under investigation,” the police said in a brief statement.

Authorities say the motive for the gruesome killing remains unclear, and investigations are ongoing. Forensic teams were dispatched to the scene, and a postmortem is expected to be conducted in the coming days to determine the full extent of the child’s injuries.

Residents in the quiet neighbourhood are reeling in shock. Community members expressed outrage and disbelief over the murder, especially given the trust placed in the accused.

“This is beyond comprehension. That child was so innocent. We cannot understand what could lead someone to do this,” said one neighbour, who asked not to be named.

Social workers and child protection activists have called for swift justice and better systems of community childcare support, warning that the case highlights the dangers children face even in supposedly safe environments.

As of now, Mukura remains in police custody, and further charges are likely as more details emerge. The ZRP has promised to provide updates as the case develops.

The incident adds to a worrying trend of violent crimes against minors in Zimbabwe, raising urgent questions about mental health support, community vigilance, and the protection of vulnerable children.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...