Tagwirei Faces Early Chop

By A Correspondent-Controversial businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei faces the prospect of losing his Zanu PF Central Committee bid prematurely after flouting party protocol, triggering sharp internal backlash.

Tagwirei suffered a major political setback last week after he attended a Central Committee meeting without official clearance—an action party officials have condemned as a serious violation of the ruling party’s constitution.

Although Tagwirei is reportedly being backed by Zanu PF’s Harare Province for co-option into the powerful organ, his premature participation in the meeting has drawn stern criticism. Party spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa confirmed the incident and warned that Tagwirei risks expulsion if he continues to undermine party procedures.

“He violated the party’s constitution, and such behaviour could complicate his smooth entry into the Central Committee,” Mutsvangwa told The Standard.

According to Mutsvangwa, Tagwirei’s appointment was still under review by the party’s top leadership—the presidium—which includes President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, and Vice-President Kembo Mohadi.

“The presidium was supposed to deliberate and endorse his appointment. Whether it was poor advice from the Harare provincial leadership or driven by personal ambition, Tagwirei acted hastily,” said Mutsvangwa. “It was procedurally wrong, and the party constitution had to be read out to him—he is not yet a member.”

He added that Tagwirei might have to start at the grassroots level or undergo ideological training at the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology before being considered for any leadership role.

“This behaviour flouts the party’s constitution and guiding principles. It shows he’s not yet ready to be part of the leadership. He needs to understand the values and ethos of the party,” said Mutsvangwa. “His ignorance—or overzealous ambition—suggests he should begin with ideological orientation.”

The incident has exposed simmering factional tensions within Zanu PF, with insiders suggesting that Tagwirei’s rapid political ascendancy is being quietly resisted by a faction aligned to Vice-President Chiwenga.

