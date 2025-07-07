Tagwirei’s Controversial Co-option Threatens to Rip Zanu PF Apart

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Deepening divisions in Zanu PF over the surprise nomination of businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei into the party’s Central Committee are threatening to tear the ruling party apart, amid accusations of unconstitutional procedures, financial manipulation, and factional power plays.

A damning letter from a whistleblower — believed to be a high-ranking party insider — has called on Zanu PF national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri to immediately dissolve the entire Harare provincial leadership. The complaint stems from the province’s controversial and allegedly unlawful endorsement of Tagwirei, who critics say is not even a bona fide party member.

“The recent unanimous endorsement of Kudakwashe Tagwirei, a non-party member, to a position on the Central Committee has brought the name of Zanu PF into disrepute,” reads the letter, dated July 5.

Tagwirei’s attempted rise through the party ranks has sparked outrage among party veterans and purists, who view his ascent as emblematic of creeping “money politics” in Zanu PF.

His co-option has been linked to growing tensions over succession, with the wealthy Sakunda Holdings boss reportedly being groomed by a faction hoping to position him for future leadership. However, his dramatic expulsion from a Central Committee meeting last Thursday by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga revealed the depth of the resistance to his ambitions.

Sources who witnessed the incident say Chiwenga walked into the Zanu PF HQ meeting, spotted Tagwirei among the members, and immediately ordered security to escort him out. Tagwirei, visibly stunned, was removed from the room without further incident.

“It wasn’t just a matter of protocol — this is a serious fight for the soul of Zanu PF,” said one insider. “His presence there was seen as an affront to party rules and the authority of senior leaders.”

The anonymous letter accuses Harare Province leaders of subverting Zanu PF’s constitution and bending to Tagwirei’s financial influence.

“It sends a wrong message that financial muscle can secure party positions,” the whistleblower wrote. “This demoralises dedicated cadres who have served the party faithfully for years.”

There are allegations that 45 buses were used to ferry supporters to a rally in Epworth recently, disguised as a ward meeting but allegedly staged by Tagwirei loyalists to manufacture grassroots legitimacy.

“The entire process was unprocedural,” the whistleblower insists, calling for a complete restructuring of Harare Province’s leadership, which they accuse of “selling out” in exchange for personal enrichment.

The internal rebellion adds to growing concerns about Tagwirei’s influence. Just days earlier, Zanu PF Secretary General Obert Mpofu issued a separate circular on July 3, ordering the regularisation of hundreds of vehicles allegedly donated by Tagwirei to Central Committee and politburo members.

Mpofu warned that the distribution of the 300 Ford Rangers and luxury Toyota VX 300s was being done outside authorised party channels, raising suspicions of irregular patronage networks. He invoked Section 76 of the party constitution to demand accountability.

The letter was copied to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, both Vice Presidents, the Political Commissar, and top organs of the party — suggesting the whistleblower has strong connections and that discontent with Tagwirei’s elevation runs deep.

Attention has also turned to Munyaradzi Machacha, principal of the Chitepo School of Ideology and Zanu PF’s Political Commissar, who stands accused of orchestrating Tagwirei’s fast-tracked nomination without consulting proper structures.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...