ZimEye Pressure Forces Police Scotland To Release Details in Murder of Zimbabwean Doctor

Spread the love

Dundee, Scotland – Under mounting pressure from ZimEye, Police Scotland has formally identified the Zimbabwean woman murdered in Dundee on Saturday as 39-year-old Dr. Fortune Gomo, a local resident and respected scholar in community health.

The breakthrough announcement was made by Detective Superintendent Peter Sharp, the lead investigator on the case, following sustained efforts by ZimEye’s Simba Chikanza to compel the authorities to publicly acknowledge the incident and offer reassurance to a grieving and alarmed African community in Scotland.

Dr. Gomo, who had recently completed her PhD at the University of Dundee, was stabbed on South Road around 4:25 p.m. on July 5th while walking with her 10-year-old daughter. Despite the efforts of paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem has since confirmed that she was murdered.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with her death and is expected to appear in Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday, 7 July 2025.

The police’s delayed response and initial silence sparked widespread criticism, with ZimEye leading the charge. In a tense phone call with a Police Scotland operator, Chikanza challenged the force’s failure to issue a deterrent statement, publish the suspect’s image, or provide timely information to the public — particularly in the context of what some believe may be racially motivated violence.

“When I say ‘deterrent,’ I mean at least a statement with a picture — something to discourage similar incidents from happening again,” Chikanza said.

He raised urgent concerns about a perceived pattern of racial violence and a disturbing lack of urgency from authorities.

“The sentiment across the community… is that the police do not care about the welfare of workers of Black African origin,” Chikanza added. “If the police don’t do anything, I’m going to have to do it myself. I’m a publisher.”

Police Scotland has now promised an ongoing investigation and urged the public not to speculate about the circumstances. However, their public relations response remains under scrutiny. Nearly 48 hours after the murder, the police had yet to issue a press conference, community safety alert, or even release the suspect’s name or image — common practice in cases involving white victims or high-profile crimes.

In the meantime, viral videos show Black women in Dundee expressing frustration and heartbreak, accusing authorities of applying a double standard in race-related crimes.

“If the roles were reversed, this would be on every front page by now,” one woman said. “But there’s nothing online. No names, no justice.”

With pressure mounting, calls are growing louder for an independent review of Police Scotland’s communication protocols and how it handles crimes involving communities of color.

ZimEye has vowed to continue pressing for justice, transparency, and accountability.

📞 Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2283 of 5 July 2025, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...