🔥 The Graze Meat Factory Ignites Leeds with Authentic Flavours and Festive Deals! 🔥

LEEDS, UK — If you’re looking for a taste of home this festive season, or craving premium African meats, fresh produce, and unbeatable prices — The Graze Meat Factory is where your shopping journey begins and ends!

The Grace Meat Factory – Mon – Thur 9am – 6pm & Frid & Sat 9am – 7pm. Sun, 10am – 6pm

📍 Located at Unit 4, Shannon Road, LS9 8EZ, The Graze Meat Factory is more than a butchery — it’s a vibrant African marketplace delivering premium cuts, authentic Zimbabwean and South African groceries, and the warm flavour of community.

🥩 What Makes The Graze Unmissable?

Founded in 2024, The Graze has quickly become Leeds’ go-to destination for high-quality meat, from juicy beef cuts and succulent goat, to marinated chicken, boerewors, and Zimbabwean-style offals. Their boerewors has taken Leeds by storm, and it’s not hard to see why!

But it doesn’t stop there. Their shelves are stocked with:

• Fresh Fruit & Vegetables

• Zimbabwean & SA Beverages (Yes, your beloved Mazoe, Zambezi Lager, and Super C are all here!)

• Herbs & Spices straight from the motherland

• Trusted brands like Mzansi, Pearlenta, Red Seal, and Miswa

From groceries to dry goods — The Graze has your African pantry covered.

⸻

🎄 Festive Season Specials You Can’t Ignore:

Valid Now Through December 31st

🎁 ALL meat cuts under £9, including the legendary boerewors

🎁 FREE 1kg wors on orders over £100 (T&Cs apply)

🎁 2 Road Runners for £9.99

🎁 Mazoe at £5.99 or £30 for a box of 6

🎁 Special prices on Zim & SA beverages, offals & more!

Whether you’re prepping for a family braai, stocking up for a party, or just missing home — The Graze is your holiday lifeline.

⸻

🕒 Regular Opening Hours:

Mon – Thur 9am – 6pm & Frid & Sat 9am – 7pm. Sun, 10am – 6pm

🕒 …

⸻

📞 Contact:

📱 0113 511 8905 / 07340 000 876

📧 info@thegraze.co.uk

🌐 www.thegraze.co.uk

⸻

📍 VISIT US:

Unit 4, Shannon Road, Leeds, LS9 8EZ — Just minutes from Saxton Gardens and the city centre. Free parking available.

⸻

🔥 Don’t miss out – The Graze Meat Factory is the flavourful home you’ve been waiting for! Bring your family, tell a friend, and load your trolley with love, heritage, and holiday goodness. 🔥

SupportLocal #TasteOfAfrica #TheGrazeLeeds #ZimUK #SAFlavours #FestiveFeast #BoereworsMadness

