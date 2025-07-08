Caps United Punish Zvigananda Team

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

HARARE — CAPS United handed a reality check to the ambitious newcomers Scottland FC with a hard-fought 1-0 victory in a tense encounter at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.

The match, which had been hyped for weeks on social media, was billed as a showdown between the seasoned Harare giants and the self-styled “Zvigananda” outfit that has been trying to shake up the Premier Soccer League narrative. But when it came down to footballing grit and execution, it was Makepekepe who walked away with the bragging rights.

Playing on their shared turf, Scottland — often dubbed “Mabviravira” by their followers — were anything but lethal. Despite their growing fan base and vocal pre-match confidence, they were subdued and ultimately undone by a single moment of quality.

CAPS United’s faith in their mid-season acquisitions proved decisive. Newly signed Congolese striker Chris Mugalu, making his full debut for the Green Machine, struck the only goal of the game. The veteran forward, whose résumé spans several African and Asian leagues, showed composure and clinical finishing to seal the result.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Scottland, who remain stuck on 28 points — now trailing log leaders MWOS by 12 points, with their promotion dreams beginning to lose steam.

For CAPS United, the win marks a continuation of their resurgence and reaffirms their dominance over Harare’s upstarts. Coach Lloyd Chitembwe praised his team’s discipline and Mugalu’s immediate impact: “Chris is a proven player and showed today why we brought him in. This was about experience and maturity.”

Elsewhere, at Bata Stadium in Gweru, Highlanders’ struggles continued as they were held to a disappointing goalless draw by bottom-placed Kwekwe United, a result that leaves Bosso further adrift from the top of the table.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...