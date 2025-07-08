Chaos As Chiwenga Blocks Donation Of Tagwirei Cars To Zanu PF Members

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

A major fallout has erupted within the ruling Zanu PF party after Vice President Constantino Chiwenga reportedly blocked the distribution of a fleet of vehicles donated by businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei to party members, sparking tensions at the party’s Harare headquarters.

According to highly placed sources within Zanu PF, Tagwirei had financed the purchase of 200 high-end vehicles—including Toyota Land Cruisers, GD6s, Fortuners, and Ford Raptors—worth approximately US$15 million, with the expectation that they would be handed over to Zanu PF structures ahead of key internal mobilisation programmes.

However, the move was abruptly halted by Chiwenga, who allegedly instructed that no vehicles should be distributed under Tagwirei’s name. A senior Zanu PF official stationed at the party headquarters in Harare confirmed the standoff, describing the situation as “tense and embarrassing.”

“Everything was done. The vehicles were bought in cash. They are parked at FaraMatsi’s Graniteside yard. But VP Chiwenga gave a firm directive that no single vehicle should be donated to the party through that arrangement,” the Zanu PF source said.

The source added: “Tagwirei is furious. He wants his money back. He feels betrayed because this was supposed to cement his influence ahead of the 2028 campaign cycle. Right now, he and Farai Matsika are not even talking.”

Farai Matsika, owner of FaraMatsi Motors, who facilitated the procurement and reportedly earned millions in profit from the deal, is said to be defending his role. According to insiders, Matsika insists that he simply executed an agreement that was finalised months ago.

“He’s telling people he’s not responsible for the political fallout and that the deal was cleared at the highest level when it was initiated,” said the source.

The impounded fleet remains under heavy security at FaraMatsi’s depot, while attempts to resolve the dispute behind closed doors continue. Party insiders say the clash signals deeper divisions between Tagwirei and key figures in Zanu PF’s leadership, with Chiwenga allegedly wary of the businessman’s growing political influence.

“Chiwenga believes the party should not appear to be owned or influenced by one businessman. That’s the underlying issue,” the source explained.

As of now, it remains unclear whether the party will refund the US$15 million or whether the vehicles will be redirected to other entities.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...