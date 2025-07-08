Cutting Livestock Production Costs…

By Doctor Trywell Muzerengi

Improving Local Feed Resources for Better Livestock Nutrition

Feeding remains one of the biggest expenses in livestock production, consuming up to 80% of total input costs. For both smallholder and commercial farmers, the reliance on expensive and sometimes unavailable commercial feeds is a major challenge. However, utilizing locally available feed resources can provide a sustainable, affordable, and effective solution—if managed strategically.

Here are key areas that farmers can focus on to improve livestock nutrition while cutting costs:

Use of Crop Residues

Crop by-products such as maize stalks, bean leaves, banana peels, and sweet potato vines can be dried and preserved as roughage. Techniques such as chopping or ensiling these residues significantly improve their digestibility.

Forage Cultivation

Establishing fodder crops like Napier grass, desmodium, lucerne, and Brachiaria ensures year-round availability of nutritious forage. Intercropping these with legumes can also enhance soil fertility, creating a double benefit for farmers.

Silage Making and Hay Baling

Silage from crops like Katambora grass helps provide feed during the dry season. Hay baling extends shelf life and convenience. Supplementing with non-spoiled fruit and vegetable leftovers is useful, especially for pigs and poultry. Chicken manure, though controversial, can be beneficial when properly managed for cattle and pigs. “Masese” (beer brewing residues) are also nutritious for cattle.

Alternative Protein Sources

To meet the protein needs of animals, farmers can grow legumes or use innovative options like black soldier fly larvae, termites, or earthworms (especially for fish). Traditional options like fishmeal can be substituted with affordable alternatives such as sunflower cake, soya beans, and cottonseed cake.

Feed Conservation

Proper storage of hay and silage helps bridge seasonal feed shortages. Avoiding spoilage ensures consistent livestock nutrition throughout the year.

Farmer Collaboration for Bulk Buying and Training

By forming cooperatives or farmer groups, communities can buy inputs in bulk, reducing costs. Collective training on feed formulation and conservation techniques enhances capacity and knowledge sharing.

Feed Formulation Skills

Farmers can be trained to use tools like the Pearson Square method for balancing rations using local ingredients. Premixes and urea treatments for crop residues can greatly enhance the nutritional value and digestibility of feeds—provided correct procedures are followed.

Resilience Through Local Feeds

Using local feed resources not only reduces production costs but also builds resilience against market disruptions and climate-related feed shortages. Shared knowledge, local innovation, and resource efficiency are key pillars of a profitable livestock enterprise.

In conclusion, livestock farming can become more profitable and sustainable by shifting focus toward improving local feed resources. With the right knowledge, group initiatives, and proper feed management, farmers can significantly lower costs while improving animal health and productivity.

