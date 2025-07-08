Denzel Mnkandla now Highlanders Football Club CEO

Spread the love

DENZEL Mnkandla will be the new Highlanders chief executive officer.

Club chairman Kenneth Mhlophe confirmed on Tuesday evening that the club had settled for the FC Platinum administrator.

Mnkandla, a National University of Science and Technology graduate, replaces acting chief executive officer Kindman Ndlovu, who had taken over from Brian Moyo, who stepped down four months ago.

Mhlophe said Mnkandla is expected to start work on August 1.

He beat two other candidates for the job, Nomvelo Mlotshwa and Nkululeko Ndlovu.

“We are happy to announce that we have settled for Denzel Mnkandla for the chief executive’s post,” said Mhlophe.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...