Driver killed on the spot

A ZIMBABWEAN cross-border bus driver was killed on the spot and eight others were injured when a Mzansi Express coach ploughed into a truck in a fiery pile-up just outside Musina in the early hours of Tuesday.

The crash, which occurred around 2AM on the N1 highway in Limpopo Province, involved three vehicles; a commercial truck, a light delivery van and the Mutare-bound bus which was coming from Johannesburg.

South Africa’s Department of Transport and Community Safety spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said initial investigations point to reckless driving.

“A commercial truck lost control and collided with a light delivery van before the bus slammed into the wreckage,” she said.

“The Zimbabwean male driver of the bus died instantly. Four passengers were moderately injured, and another four suffered minor injuries, including one from the delivery vehicle.”

Chuene warned that the N1 had become a dangerous zone for cross-border travelers and urged motorists to respect road rules.

“This tragic accident could have been avoided. We appeal to all drivers to prioritise road safety, especially on high-traffic highways like the N1,” she said.

The N1 is a key artery linking South Africa to Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi and other countries, and sees heavy daily traffic from long-haul truckers and buses.

