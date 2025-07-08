Former ZIFA Top Official Dies

Sports Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has confirmed the death of former Board Member for Development, Remigio Makoni, who passed away in Maryland, United States, following a short illness.

Makoni, who was elected to the ZIFA Board in 2004, is being remembered as a dedicated figure who played a significant role during what the association calls a “pivotal period” in the development of Zimbabwean football. In a condolence message released by ZIFA’s Media and Communications Department, the football body paid tribute to Makoni’s contribution to the sport and extended sympathies to his family and loved ones.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association is deeply saddened by the passing of former Board Member for Development, Mr Remigio Makoni,” read the statement. “He was a committed servant of the game… His contribution to the game and the legacy he leaves behind will always be remembered.”

While the association has lauded Makoni’s role in shaping Zimbabwean football, there are lingering questions around the transparency and governance of ZIFA during his tenure. The period from the early 2000s onwards was also marked by a string of administrative controversies and leadership instability, raising concerns about the effectiveness of those in leadership positions at the time.

Although Makoni’s death is undoubtedly a loss to the sporting community, the reflection on his time in office should not shy away from examining the broader structural issues within ZIFA that have hindered football development in the country. Acknowledging an individual’s service must also involve a critical assessment of the institutions they served and the outcomes of their tenure.

ZIFA’s statement concluded with a customary note: “May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

As tributes pour in, the Zimbabwean football fraternity must also take this moment to reflect on what kind of legacy its leaders are truly leaving behind.

