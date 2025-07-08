Jailed Mukupe Fired from Zanu PF Central Committee

By A Correspondent – Controversial Former Deputy Finance Minister Terrence Mukupe has been removed from Zanu PF’s Central Committee by the party’s Mashonaland West provincial leadership.

Mukupe, who once styled himself as a bold and progressive voice within Zanu PF’s technocratic ranks, is currently serving a three-year prison sentence after being convicted in a high-profile fuel smuggling scandal.

He was expelled alongside another party figure, the outspoken Blessed “Cde Bombshell” Geza, under what the party described as efforts to restore discipline and credibility within its ranks.

Mukupe’s expulsion comes after years of controversy that dogged his political career and embarrassed the ruling party.

His tenure in government was marred by arrogance, erratic public behaviour, and serious allegations of corruption.

In 2018, while serving as Deputy Minister of Finance, Mukupe provoked public outrage by declaring that the military, not civilians, held the true power in Zimbabwe — comments that were widely condemned as anti-democratic and reckless.

That same year, he physically assaulted a radio presenter during a live studio interview after being challenged on government policy.

More damning, however, were allegations that Mukupe abused his office by misusing government-issued letters of credit intended for national fuel procurement.

He was later found guilty of fraudulently obtaining large quantities of fuel and diverting it for personal enrichment, effectively looting state resources in a country plagued by fuel shortages and economic collapse.

His conviction was celebrated by anti-corruption campaigners as a rare victory against impunity, and it fuelled further calls within Zanu PF to distance itself from officials associated with graft, arrogance, and abuse of office.

Confirming the reshuffle, Zanu PF Mashonaland West provincial chairperson Mary Mliswa-Chikoka said the changes were necessary to ensure proper representation in the party’s highest decision-making body.

In the Hurungwe political district, war veteran Joseph Serima was elected unopposed to replace Mukupe. Meanwhile, Sanyati legislator Polite Kambamura was appointed to take over from Cde Geza, who was expelled for confronting corruption within the party.

Mliswa-Chikoka also indicated that preparations are underway to hold internal elections to replace Kindness Paradza in Makonde District following his appointment to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

