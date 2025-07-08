Mai Titi Offers Public Apology After $100,000 Defamation Lawsuit by Farai Jere

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Socialite and comedian Felistas Murata, popularly known as Mai Titi, has issued a public apology to businessman and CAPS United president Farai Jere and his wife, Shingi Ziwange-Jere, following a defamation lawsuit in which the couple is claiming US$100,000 in damages.

The apology, posted on her official social media platforms, comes days after reports emerged that Jere and his wife had taken legal action against the media personality over statements she allegedly made online, which they argue were false, defamatory, and damaging to their reputations.

“I would like to offer my deepest and most sincere apology to Hon. Farai Jere and his wife, Mrs. Shingi Ziwange-Jere, for the posts made on social media regarding you,” wrote Mai Titi. “I regret the hurt and distress caused and take full responsibility for my actions. It was never my intention to bring harm or disrespect. I acknowledge the damage done. Please accept this apology with genuine remorse.”

According to legal documents filed by the couple, the suit stems from a series of online posts in which Mai Titi allegedly accused Jere and his wife of interfering in her personal affairs. The couple, through their lawyers, argued that the statements were not only unfounded but also malicious, with the potential to cause reputational and emotional harm.

In the court papers, Jere and his wife demand US$100,000 in damages for defamation, citing the reach and influence of Mai Titi’s social media platforms, where the content was allegedly disseminated to thousands of followers.

While Mai Titi’s heartfelt apology could be viewed as a step toward reconciliation, it is unclear if the Jere family will drop the lawsuit in light of the apology or proceed with their legal claim.

Legal analysts note that public apologies, while important in defamation matters, do not always absolve one of liability, especially where monetary damages have been formally claimed in court.

This case has reignited discussions around the responsibility of public figures and influencers in Zimbabwe’s digital space, with calls for greater accountability in how personal grievances are aired on public platforms.

Mai Titi has been at the center of several social media controversies over the years, but her latest legal challenge could mark a turning point in how online speech is policed in Zimbabwe’s defamation landscape.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...