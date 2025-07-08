Mnangagwa Replaces ‘Cde Bombshell’

By A Correspondent – Zanu PF’s Mashonaland West provincial leadership has removed outspoken party official Blessed “Cde Bombshell” Geza and jailed former Deputy Finance Minister Terrence Mukupe from the Central Committee, in a move widely seen as part of efforts to silence dissent and consolidate loyalty to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Geza, known for his fearless and uncompromising stance against corruption and elite impunity within the ruling party, was expelled earlier this year after publicly challenging Mnangagwa and what he described as a “corrupt cartel” entrenched in the highest echelons of power — popularly dubbed Zvigananda by frustrated citizens.

A former Central Committee member for the Kadoma political district, Geza struck a chord with many Zimbabweans both inside and outside Zanu PF for his unfiltered social media posts, bold public pronouncements, and unwavering criticism of senior officials accused of looting national resources and fuelling tribal divisions.

While party loyalists viewed his conduct as damaging to Zanu PF’s unity and reputation, others hailed Geza as a rare voice of conscience within the ruling establishment — a principled figure who dared to speak out in a political culture marked by fear and conformity.

Despite repeated warnings and internal disciplinary threats, Geza remained defiant, insisting that he was speaking on behalf of ordinary Zimbabweans tired of corruption, economic collapse, and unaccountable leadership. His eventual expulsion has been criticised by some as symptomatic of a party unwilling to accommodate internal reformers.

Meanwhile, Mukupe was replaced following his conviction for fuel smuggling. Once a deputy finance minister and MP for Harare East, Mukupe is currently serving a three-year prison term after fraudulently acquiring fuel using government guarantees and selling it for personal profit.

Mashonaland West provincial chairperson Mary Mliswa-Chikoka confirmed the new appointments, describing them as part of routine leadership consolidation.

War veteran Joseph Serima was elected unopposed to replace Mukupe in Hurungwe, while Polite Kambamura, MP for Sanyati, takes over from Geza in Kadoma.

Mliswa-Chikoka also revealed that the province will soon hold elections to replace former Makonde representative Kindness Paradza, who was appointed a Commissioner with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

