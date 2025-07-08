Court Seizes Musarara’s Property Over US$77k Debt

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara has been dragged before the High Court after duping his political ally and friend an amount of US$90 000 for wheat delivered to his company.

The bankrupt GMAZ chairperson is locked in a deadly court battle with Daniel Chinyemba, a councillor in Mazowe Central after duping him in payments for the wheat he delivered to Alpha Grains sometime in 2023.

This publication is in possession of court documents from the High Court Commercial Division Case No HCH210/24 in which Musarara is jointly charged with his companies Alpha Grain and Drotsky (Private) Limited and was ordered to pay USD$ 77,042.60 to Chinyemba.

Recently, Musarara had properties attached by the Sheriff of High Court after Chinyemba was awarded a writ of execution.

The founding affidavit by the Sheriff of High Court Gamuchirai Siwardi that have been gleaned by this publication reads:

“I put it on record that on 11th day of June 2024 the judgement creditor obtained an order against Tafadzwa Musarara, Alpha Grain and Drotsky (Private) Limited, the court order is attached hereto as Annexure ‘A’.

“Pursuant to obtaining the above mentioned order the Judgement creditor instructed me to attach and take into execution the Judgement debtor’s moveable property. The writ of execution issued out in favour of the Judgement creditor is attached hereto as Annexure B,” read the affidavit.

According to the Notice of Seizure and Attachment some of the properties taken by the Sheriff included a Volvo FL20 Reg ACG2520, Foden truck Reg AEG6647, RF Truck RegAEN 1689 and various trucks as well as furniture.

However, in a corporate criminality and desperate attempt to block the execution Musarara went on to file an Interpleader which was dismissed by the court.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...