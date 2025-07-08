Mzansi Express bus involved in an accident in Limpopo

A Zimbabwe-bound Mzansi Express bus was involved in a fatal accident early Tuesday after colliding with a stationary pick-up truck on the N1 highway near Musina, South Africa.

The bus, which had departed from Johannesburg, is reported to have swerved into the oncoming lane after impacting the truck before side-swiping the trailer of a haulage truck whose driver was forced to take evasive action to avoid a head-on collision.

Emergency services were deployed to the scene at around 3.20AM but multiple fatalities were reported.

The right side of the bus sustained significant damage from the impact with trailer.

Witnesses said the pick-up truck which caused the crash had no hazard lights on and there was no triangle to indicate a breakdown ahead.

