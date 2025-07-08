New Coaching Post For Kaitano Tembo

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

Kaitano Tembo is set for a new chapter in his coaching career, with reports linking him to the assistant head coach role at Durban City.

The recently promoted Betway Premiership outfit is expected to name veteran coach Gavin Hunt as their head coach, and Tembo is reportedly being lined up as his right-hand man.

Tembo and Hunt share a strong professional history, having worked together at SuperSport United, where they developed a successful partnership over several seasons.

Durban City is said to be banking on their chemistry and experience to help stabilize the team in their debut Premiership campaign.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...