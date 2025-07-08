NUST Mourns Passing of Respected Scholar Professor Bubuya Masola

BULAWAYO – The National University of Science and Technology (NUST) is mourning the death of esteemed academic, Associate Professor Bubuya Masola, who was found dead at his flat on Sunday. He was 69.

In a statement confirming his death, NUST’s Director of Communication and Marketing, Mr Thabani Mpofu, described Professor Masola as a dedicated educator and leading authority in pharmacology and biochemistry.

“It is with a heavy heart that the university announces the passing of Prof Bubuya Masola, an Associate Professor in the Faculty of Medicine. Prof Masola passed away yesterday at his flat. He was 69,” Mpofu said.

Professor Masola joined NUST on 5 February 2018 and served in the Department of Pharmacology and Biochemistry. Although he officially retired in December 2020, he continued to contribute to the university through post-retirement contracts, remaining active in both teaching and research until his death.

His academic journey spanned decades and continents. He began his career as a Clinical Biochemist at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals (1985–1986), before transitioning into academia at the University of Zimbabwe, where he taught from 1986 to 2005.

In 2006, Professor Masola moved to South Africa, where he joined the University of KwaZulu-Natal as a senior lecturer and later served as an Honorary Senior Research Associate until early 2018.

Throughout his distinguished career, he was known for his academic rigor, commitment to mentorship, and deep passion for advancing medical science in Zimbabwe and the broader region.

A funeral service in his honour will be held at 8:00 AM on Tuesday at the NUST Amphitheatre, followed by burial at Lady Stanley Cemetery in Bulawayo.

His passing has triggered an outpouring of grief from colleagues, students, and the broader academic community, who described him as a humble yet towering figure in Zimbabwe’s higher education landscape.

NUST said it will continue to honour his legacy through its commitment to research, education, and scientific advancement.

“His contributions to the development of pharmacology and biochemistry education will forever be cherished,” Mpofu added.

Professor Masola is survived by his family, colleagues, and generations of students whose lives he profoundly impacted.

