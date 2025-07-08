Police Arrest Harare Man For Gruesome Killing Of Neighbour’s Child (10)

By A Correspondent

Police have confirmed the arrest of Kudzanayi Tapiwa Mukura in connection with the horrific murder of a 10-year-old child in Eastview Phase 14, Harare.

In a statement released Monday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the suspect, a neighbour to the victim’s family, was left in the care of the child while the mother attended a memorial service in Goromonzi on Saturday, July 5.

“On 06/07/25, the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim once in the chest and went on to mutilate the child’s private parts,” the ZRP said. “The motive behind the gruesome act is still under investigation.”

The shocking incident has left the Eastview community in disbelief, with residents calling for justice and demanding answers as to why a trusted neighbour could commit such a horrific crime.

Police say Mukura is now in custody and investigations are ongoing.

