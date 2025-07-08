Prof. Masola laid to rest

Farewell to Prof. Bubuya Masola

The NUST and Bulawayo communities today bade a final farewell to distinguished academic, Prof. Bubuya Masola, Associate Professor in the Faculty of Medicine, who passed away last week at age 69. Prof. Masola joined NUST in 2018 and made significant contributions to the Department of Pharmacology and Biochemistry. With a distinguished career spanning over four decades, Prof. Masola had previously worked at Parirenyatwa Hospital, the University of Zimbabwe, and the University of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa. Prof. Masola’s dedication to academia and research left a lasting impact on the University and beyond. Today, family, friends and colleagues gathered at Bulawayo’s Amphitheatre to pay their last respects, after which he was laid to rest at Lady Stanley Cemetery.

Prof Bubuya Masola, an Associate Professor in the Faculty of Medicine. He was 69.

He joined Nust on 5 February 2018 as an Associate Professor in the Department of Pharmacology and Biochemistry in the Faculty of Medicine.

Before joining the university, Prof Masola worked as a Clinical Biochemist at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare from January 1985 to March 1986. He then moved to the University of Zimbabwe where he worked as a lecturer from April 1986 to December 2005,

From January 2006 to December 2015, Prof Masola worked as a senior lecturer at the University of Kwazulu Natal in South Africa. From January 2016 to January 2018, he was engaged as Honorary Senior Research Associate at the University of Kwazulu Natal in South Africa before joining Nust on 5 February 2018.

Prof Masola retired from the university service on December 31, 2020 and since the beginning of 2021, he has been on annual post-retirement contracts until the time of his death.

