Stranded and Scammed: Over 50 Migrants Left in Limbo After Paying Thousands for Fake UK Work Visas To Zidaan Izzah

By A Correspondent | More than 54 desperate job seekers, many from Africa and the Middle East, are now stranded, broke, and broken after falling victim to a UK-based sponsorship scam that has left them with fake documents, empty wallets, and shattered dreams.

At the centre of this unfolding crisis is a man named Zidaan Izzah, who has admitted to supplying counterfeit Certificates of Sponsorship (COS)—the crucial paperwork required to obtain work visas in the United Kingdom.

Victims say they were referred to Izzah who charged individuals as much as £15,000 each, promising jobs in the UK’s care sector. But instead of employment and legal migration, many now face immigration detention, homelessness, and mental trauma.

“I sold my family land to pay the fee. I was promised a job and a better life,” said one victim, now living in a London hostel. “But now I have nothing. Not even a valid visa.”

During a recorded conversation, Izzah admitted to providing the fake documents but refused to refund most of the victims, shifting blame to Samira and claiming that he does not trust her to pass on the money.

“Yes, the fake COS documents came from me,” Izzah said. “But I can’t refund her. I’ve refunded some candidates directly.”

Yet to date, only a handful of refunds have been issued, while many continue to live in fear, unsure how they will survive or face immigration consequences.

The total amount collected from all victims is believed to exceed £250,000, though the true figure may be much higher. Some candidates were charged up to three times the real cost under the guise of “training,” “consultancy,” or “placement” fees.

Human rights campaigners and legal advocates are calling this “modern fraud with echoes of trafficking,” and are urging more victims to come forward to support ongoing investigations.

⸻

CALL TO ACTION:

If you paid money for a UK COS through Zidaan Izzah or Samira and have not received your refund or valid documentation, you are urged to submit your complaint now.

📩 Please email:

Include:

• Proof of payment (bank receipts, screenshots, etc.)

• Amount paid and to whom

• What you were promised

Your identity will be protected. Your evidence could help stop this exploitation and ensure justice is done.

⸻

A Broken System, a Lost Future

Many of the victims were recruited from rural communities, scraping together life savings or taking out loans to fund what they believed was a legal pathway to a better life. Some are now battling depression, with families back home waiting for remittances that may never come.

“We were told we’d be working in care homes. I studied, trained, and got ready. But it was all fake,” said another victim, holding back tears. “Now I’m illegal here and I can’t go back.”

The emotional and financial toll of this scam is still unfolding. For now, these 54—and possibly many more—remain trapped in a foreign land, betrayed by a system and individuals who promised them hope.

Let their voices be heard. Let justice be done. – ARE YOU ALSO A VICTIM?

