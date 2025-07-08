Susan Mutami’s Ex-Lover Pushes Out Cde Geza

By A Correspondent – Sanyati legislator Polite Kambamura, widely known for his past romantic ties to outspoken political activist Susan Mutami, has been appointed to replace the expelled Blessed “Cde Bombshell” Geza in the Zanu PF Central Committee for Mashonaland West.

The reshuffle, confirmed by provincial chairperson Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, also saw war veteran Joseph Serima elected unopposed to fill the seat left by jailed former Deputy Finance Minister Terrence Mukupe in Hurungwe.

The party also plans to fill the Makonde seat vacated by Kindness Paradza, who was recently appointed a Commissioner with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

Kambamura, who currently serves as the Deputy Minister of Mines and Mining Development, has long been viewed as a rising figure in the ruling party.

A technocrat-turned-politician, he has maintained a relatively low public profile—until recently, when his name surfaced in sensational revelations made by Susan Mutami, who accused several top government officials, including Kambamura, of moral misconduct and abuse of power.

While Kambamura has denied wrongdoing, his close association with Mutami—herself a controversial figure who has positioned herself as a whistleblower on elite corruption and abuse—has continued to follow him, raising questions about factional alliances and personal loyalties within the ruling party.

His appointment comes at the expense of Blessed Geza, known across party structures and social media as “Cde Bombshell” for his explosive, unfiltered criticism of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and what he termed a corrupt cartel of elites, now popularly referred to as Zvigananda.

Geza’s fiery posts and speeches gained him a cult following, particularly among frustrated Zimbabweans who saw him as a brave insider unafraid to challenge the authoritarian grip of Zanu PF’s senior leadership.

He repeatedly accused top officials of looting, tribal favouritism, and sabotaging the party’s founding values.

Despite internal threats and multiple disciplinary warnings, Geza remained defiant. His expulsion earlier this year was widely viewed as a purge targeting dissenting voices rather than an enforcement of party discipline.

Meanwhile, Mukupe’s removal was more straightforward. Once viewed as a promising technocrat, the former Harare East MP was convicted of fraudulently acquiring government-guaranteed fuel and reselling it for personal gain.

He is currently serving a three-year prison sentence, capping a tumultuous political career marked by scandal, arrogance, and controversy.

The reshuffle is part of a broader reorganisation within Zanu PF aimed at consolidating loyalists ahead of key grassroots mobilisation campaigns and internal power realignments.

However, critics say the purge of reformist voices like Geza, coupled with the promotion of figures linked to factional battles and scandal, highlights the party’s deepening internal contradictions as it struggles to maintain control amid growing public discontent.

