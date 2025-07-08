The Judas Factor in Political Campaigns

Spread the love

By Glen Mpani| There’s an uncomfortable truth we don’t talk about enough — one that lurks within every political campaign, no matter how well-oiled or mission-driven: The sellout.

They show up early, speak the language of loyalty, wear the campaign colors, and echo the slogans with conviction.

But behind the scenes, their allegiance lies not with the cause — but with the currency. These are the silent saboteurs.

They walk among your inner circle. They leak your strategy, trade your trust, and peddle access for personal gain. They are not opposition operatives — they’re insiders.They dine with you at noon and with your rivals by dusk.

For them, politics isn’t a fight for ideas — it’s a side hustle. And the hardest part? They often sit closest to the fire. In the world of politics, loyalty isn’t loud. It’s quiet, often buried under layers of performance. Misreading it can cost you dearly.

Because the deepest wounds in a campaign rarely come from the other side — they come from within. If you’ve run a campaign, you know this pain.If you haven’t yet, brace yourself. Because every campaign has its Judas.

The real question is: Will you spot them before the kiss?

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...