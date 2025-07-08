There’s A Top Military General Mnangagwa’s Using To Wash-Off Geza Same Style He’s Used Mahere To Clean Off Chamisa While Appeasing-Fadzar-ing Opposition Clumsies With Twitter-ish Court Cases | EXCLUSIVE

By Simba Chikanza | Analysis | When Ian Douglas Smith announced that there will never be majority rule in Rhodesia for a thousand years, he revealed a mystery that’s taken liberators half a century (50 years) to figure out, and still they don’t get it. What Smith automated through the Special Branch Unit is a territory that would continually be the wealth-bed for enriching Christopher Mutsvangwa’s celebrated white capital Afrikaners no matter who’s inside State House, black, green, yellow or white.

Mnangagwa holding an AK47 Rifle

I was privileged to eat and drink with elite members of the Special Branch since 2009 to understand their achievements and the mistakes they regret, now that the animal they created in the 70s ran off with the keys.

However no matter how rogue, their monster has secured self using the same machinery handed it by the Rhodesian system; it is in a project whose workings have remained intact since 1974 and continues to use the same methods. In that year, they planned it all soon after the release of ZANLA leader, Ndabaningi Sithole that due to his refusal to accommodate the Rhodesian government, he would be replaced, by a more calmer, likeable, more eloquent character from inside his own team, standing right behind him, one Robert Mugabe. The special branch dictated that the latter’s special aide would be a convicted criminal just released from prison, in the name of Emmerson Mnangagwa. It’s too late now, the movement cannot be led by a few people without structures, the special branch dictated. In less than a year, Herbert Chitepo had been killed, Ndabaningi Sithole had been deposed, and by 1980 a new leadership was now in charge of ZANLA that was capable of killing both Mugabe and his top aides such that he was even ordered to travel to Mozambique to be killed there only to be saved by Samora Machel in March 1980 according to his wife, Grace.

The stand up formation at Ndabaningi’s presser in 1974, was exactly the same as Nelson Chamisa’s press conference exactly 49 years later in 2023 standing aside a calmer, clean sounding yet very corrupt, Fadzai Mahere.

So far, a lot of excitement is around Zimbabwe’s Twitter based High Court cases, which are all about one person, Fadzai Mahere, four of them, one after the other. In my previous article, I revealed evidence that her last court win (that declared base falsehoods) was corruptly granted her by the Luke Malaba system, at a time when credible opposition figures like Nelson Chamisa and Blessed Geza are losing everything whenever they appear before the courts.

This corrupt Rhodesia formation is illustrated in the following graphic, which people failing to understand it will never comprehend the most important set-up which is in the Zimbabwe military, where a calmer, more eloquent figure is fast rising and is soon swiftly replacing Constantino Chiwenga and his campaigner Blessed Geza.

The same way the Special Branch’s operators declared to Sithole in 1974, and a dodgy-name-scammer holding 3-identity-cards, recently announced to Chamisa 50 years later in 2023-4, Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime has already announced to Chiwenga and Geza, “it’s too late!.” Mnangagwa has created a better opposition in the military structures which will be as believable/fadzayi-ristic as Mahere is to opposition clumsies.

The same way Chamisa was duped to think Mahere is an asset back in 2020 when I opposed her appointment, ZANU PF Chiwenga-Geza has already been fed a compromise that will save Emmerson Mnangagwa and his family. I won’t reveal names for now, lest I unload too much for people to consume in a day. But are you getting it so far?

