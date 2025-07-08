Title Deeds or Death Knell? How Zimbabwe’s Land Policy is Setting Up a Future Crisis

Spread the love

Land Reform in Zimbabwe: A Return to Inequality?

By Gifford Gomwe | The land reform program in Zimbabwe was a pivotal moment in the country’s history, aimed at redressing the injustices of colonialism and ensuring that land—a vital resource—was accessible to all. However, two decades later, it appears that the very same issues that sparked the land reform are re-emerging, threatening to undermine the gains made and exacerbate inequality.

The Issue with Land Tenure

Analysis…Gifford Gomwe

The recent introduction of the land tenure system, which allows individuals to acquire title deeds for their land, has sparked controversy. While proponents argue that this will promote agricultural productivity and investment, critics contend that it will lead to the concentration of land ownership in the hands of a few elite individuals, perpetuating inequality and undermining the principles of the land reform program.

Constitutional Contradictions

The 2013 Constitution of Zimbabwe clearly states that land belongs to the state, not individuals. However, the land tenure system seems to contradict this provision, allowing individuals to acquire private property rights over land. This raises concerns about the potential for land accumulation and the displacement of small-scale farmers—particularly in a context where the population is growing and land is a scarce resource.

Compensation for Former White Farmers: A Misguided Priority?

The decision to compensate around 4,000 former white farmers—largely at the expense of the masses—has been met with widespread criticism. Many argue that this move prioritizes the interests of a select few over those of the broader population, particularly when the same individuals benefiting from the land tenure system are likely to be the same elite who have accumulated vast tracts of land.

The Impact on Future Generations

As the population grows, the question of land distribution becomes increasingly pressing. If land is privatized, how will future generations benefit from this vital resource? Will the concentration of land ownership in the hands of a few individuals lead to a new form of landlessness, exacerbating poverty and inequality?

A Call to Action

In light of these concerns, it is imperative that the government re-examines the land tenure system and prioritizes the interests of the broader population. The land reform program was meant to address historical injustices, not create new ones. It is crucial that the government ensures that land is distributed equitably and that the benefits of land ownership are shared by all, rather than a select few.

The land tenure system, as it stands, threatens to undermine the gains made in the land reform program and perpetuate inequality. It is essential that the government listens to the concerns of the people and takes steps to protect the interests of all Zimbabweans—particularly future generations, who will inherit the consequences of today’s decisions.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...