Unpacking The Case Of Church Elder Kudakwashe Tagwirei In ZANU PF

BETRAYING THE PRINCIPLES OF PATRIOTISM AND DEMOCRACY

By Dr. Masimba Mavaza | Kudakwashe Tagwirei is a prominent Zimbabwean businessman and entrepreneur, known for his significant influence in the country’s fuel and mining sectors. He is the founder of Sakunda Holdings, a conglomerate with interests in energy, trading, and infrastructure. Tagwirei’s rise to prominence has been marked by both success and controversy, with many questioning the transparency of his business dealings and his close ties to Zimbabwe’s political elite, particularly the ruling party, ZANU-PF.

Tagwirei has built a vast business empire, and his name carries considerable weight. Sakunda Holdings has become a major player in Zimbabwe’s fuel industry, supplying several major outlets and securing government contracts. He has even boasted that those not awarded tenders are “foolish,” suggesting he manipulates the country’s tender system. His closeness to the President of Zimbabwe and his family gives him an unchallenged advantage in securing government contracts.

Controversies and Sanctions

In 2020, the United States Treasury imposed sanctions on Tagwirei, citing corruption and his role in undermining democratic institutions in Zimbabwe. The U.S. accused him of using his business empire to enrich himself while contributing to the suffering of ordinary Zimbabweans.

Influence and Power

Tagwirei’s relationships with political leaders and his funding of various initiatives have positioned him as a powerful broker in the country. His influence extends beyond business; analysts consider his involvement in politics a game-changer due to his ability to mobilize resources and attract investment. Tagwirei is also a skilled orator who can easily persuade his audiences.

Though his exact net worth is not publicly disclosed, Tagwirei is regarded as one of Zimbabwe’s wealthiest individuals, with significant holdings in energy, mining, and other sectors. He is believed to be a multibillionaire, allegedly controlling many national assets. This gives him an undue advantage.

Philanthropy

Despite the controversies, Tagwirei has been involved in various philanthropic efforts, including youth empowerment, education funding, and community development projects.

Political Involvement and Church Relations

Tagwirei has immersed himself in politics and has skillfully used his wealth to buy power and influence within ZANU PF. He is also an elder in the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Recently, some church leaders have rallied behind his political ambitions, claiming his involvement could bring a moral compass to governance. They cite figures such as Ben Carson and Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema as successful Adventist politicians.

However, not all SDA members support Tagwirei’s political aspirations. Concerns have been raised about his closeness to the ruling elite and his opaque business dealings. A petition was even launched to revoke his Global Award of Excellence from the SDA Church’s General Conference. This debate has sparked internal rifts within the church, with some questioning whether his political involvement aligns with its religious mandate. Others argue that Adventists should be encouraged to engage in politics, referencing Ellen G. White’s support for faithful, principled governance participation.

Ironically, the opposition to Tagwirei within the church is led by senior opposition lawyer Advocate Thabani Mpofu. Mpofu’s stance is paradoxical, as he essentially claims that participating in opposition politics is not political involvement. It is hypocritical for Adventists active in opposition politics to castigate others doing the same from a different political perspective. The church must not be used to settle political differences.

Despite the controversy, Tagwirei has been acknowledged for his charitable contributions to SDA institutions and scholarship programs in Zimbabwe and abroad. His Bridging Gaps Foundation is involved in community development work. His relationship with the SDA Church remains complex, highlighting both the benefits and risks of mixing faith with politics.

Divisive Entry into Politics

Tagwirei claims to be a ZANU PF member. He has made numerous donations, including cars and cash, to curry favor with party leaders. This has sparked division within ZANU PF — between those who are bought by money and those who remain principled and resolute.

It is problematic for any political organization to rely on a single financier. This creates:

Undue Influence: A single sponsor can heavily influence party decisions, reducing diversity of opinion.

Conflict of Interest: The sponsor’s personal interests may override those of party members or the public.

Lack of Transparency: Concentrated funding obscures the source and motivation behind the money.

Corruption and Favouritism: Party priorities may skew toward serving the sponsor, not the people.

Undemocratic Decision-Making: Such influence undermines democratic processes, as seen with Tagwirei’s co-option into the Central Committee.

Erosion of Independence: A party dependent on one individual appears compromised and untrustworthy.

These issues emphasize the need for diversified, transparent party financing to preserve accountability and responsiveness. When money dominates politics, the consequences are severe:

Policy Distortion: Decisions may favor wealthy interests, not public welfare.

Disproportionate Representation: Marginalized voices are drowned out.

Corruption: Self-interest replaces public service.

Erosion of Trust: Citizens lose faith in institutions and leaders.

Exacerbated Inequality: The rich gain more power; the poor lose even more ground.

Weak Accountability: Leaders are no longer answerable to the people.

ZANU PF now stands at a crossroads. The founding principles are under threat. The party’s original mission is being warped by unchecked financial influence.

If Josiah Tongogara were to rise today, he would surely die again — this time from shock. The foundational roots of the party are trembling, its values defiled. The current trajectory implies that only money guarantees political success.

Cry, the beloved party.

