Uproar As Zanu PF Heavyweight Grabs Anti-Corruption Commission Post

By A Correspondent

The recent appointment of senior Zanu PF politician Kindness Paradza to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has sparked outrage, with critics accusing the government of eroding the commission’s independence and credibility.

Paradza’s appointment to ZACC has triggered concerns from civil society and political observers who view the move as a blatant politicisation of a body meant to hold public officials accountable.

“This is not just controversial—it’s dangerous. How can someone who has been a political operative and beneficiary of the ruling party’s patronage system be expected to fight corruption impartially?” a senior legal analyst told this publication.

Zanu PF confirmed Paradza’s appointment in a statement on Monday, noting that steps were already being taken to fill his vacant Central Committee seat.

“Preparations are also underway to fill Kindness Paradza’s seat in Makonde following his appointment to ZACC,” the party said.

“The reshuffle aims to reinforce party structures ahead of key programmes.”

The same statement also announced that war veteran Joseph Serima would take over from jailed former MP Terrence Mukupe in Hurungwe, while MP Polite Kambamura replaces expelled Kadoma representative Blessed Geza.

However, it is Paradza’s new post that has caused the greatest unease.

A senior Zanu PF official, speaking from party headquarters, defended the appointment:

“ Paradza is a tried and tested cadre with extensive experience in public service. His appointment to ZACC is meant to strengthen, not weaken, the institution. People must not rush to judge—it’s about national interest, not politics.”

But the backlash continues to mount, with critics pointing to past cases where ZACC failed to act against senior government officials and now, they argue, the situation will only worsen.

“ZACC is now just an extension of Zanu PF. This appointment proves that corruption will be policed selectively, if at all,” said one opposition MP.

Paradza has not yet publicly commented on his appointment.

As questions grow about the independence of the commission, many Zimbabweans fear that this latest development signals a deeper consolidation of power by Zanu PF within supposedly independent institutions.

