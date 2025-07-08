Zanu PF In Vote Buying in Epworth Ward 6 Ahead of By-Election

By A Correspondent| As a crucial by-election looms in Ward 6 of Epworth North, Zanu PF has come under fire for what critics are calling blatant vote buying tactics—through hastily launched roadworks and promises of donations by controversial businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei.

Over the weekend, road construction vehicles rolled into the community, marking the sudden commencement of long-neglected infrastructure works. The move sparked celebration among some residents, who were seen singing political slogans in praise of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his “Vision 2030,” chanting “Vision 2030 ndeya Emmerson, varegerei vapedza basa ravo.”

But not everyone is convinced.

Observers and opposition voices have described the developments as a thinly veiled attempt to sway voters ahead of the by-election, which is expected to be fiercely contested. Critics argue that the ruling party’s newfound interest in Epworth’s longstanding problems is disingenuous, pointing out that the area’s poor roads and underdevelopment have been ignored for years—until now.

“This sudden rush to construct roads and hand out goodies is nothing short of electoral manipulation,” said a resident who asked to remain anonymous. “Where was the government all these years when we were crying out for basic services?”

The situation escalated over the weekend when business tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei, known for his close ties to the ruling party, toured the area and reportedly promised a slew of donations. His presence, so close to the by-election, has fueled suspicions of coordinated efforts to buy political loyalty using state and private resources.

Tagwirei’s involvement in Zanu PF campaigns has been widely criticized in the past, with allegations of “money politics” undermining fair electoral processes. His promises in Epworth have raised fresh questions about the use of wealth and influence to secure political outcomes.

Before the by-election was even declared, Epworth’s chronic challenges—from poor roads to water shortages and unemployment—were common knowledge. The timing of the current interventions has only deepened public skepticism.

“This is not development. It’s desperation dressed as compassion,” said an opposition councillor. “Zanu PF wants to retain the seat at all costs, and they’re using taxpayers’ money and private influence to create the illusion of action.”

As the campaign period intensifies, the spotlight remains firmly on Epworth, with voters and watchdogs watching closely to see whether development will persist beyond the ballot—or disappear just as quickly as it came.

