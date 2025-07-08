Zanu PF Uses Cash, Food Hampers To Bribe Epworth Residents Ahead Of By-election

Tinashe Sambiri

Zanu PF’s by-election campaign launch in Epworth North at the weekend has drawn widespread criticism and allegations of vote-buying after party officials openly distributed promises of boreholes, food hampers, and cash handouts in exchange for support ahead of the Ward 6 by-election.

The event, held at Kubatana Primary School, was less about policy and more about patronage.

Residents began gathering as early as 6 AM, lured by promises of handouts rather than genuine political engagement.

Party elites, including Harare Provincial Chairperson Godwills Masimirembwa and Civilized Bushe, Zanu PF’s candidate for the ward, presided over what critics have called a shameless display of political manipulation disguised as campaign mobilization.

Minister of State for Harare Province, Charles Tawengwa, made no attempt to hide the partisan intent of the gathering, bluntly telling residents, “We must not be swayed by the opposition’s false promises and deceitful tactics.” But what he failed to mention was that the ruling party’s own tactics revolve around exploiting poverty, not solving it.

Businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei—embroiled in multiple controversies over his murky ties to state contracts—used the platform to dangle incentives in front of the struggling Epworth electorate. “We are going to bring 15 solar-powered boreholes, make 5 millionaires from Epworth, and provide 3,000 food hampers every month,” Tagwirei declared, effectively turning the campaign into a charity parade, if not outright voter inducement.

Observers say such offers are not acts of development but strategic bribes that only surface during election season.

“This isn’t governance. It’s legalized manipulation,” said a Zanu PF source based at the party’s Harare HQ, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“The idea is to silence dissent through hunger relief, not long-term policy solutions.”

The rally was heavily branded and bolstered by Zanu PF-linked outfits such as Hairdressers4ED and the Welfare Trust of Zimbabwe, both of which provided token services like free BP checks while the larger campaign machinery focused on optics and populism. The event resembled more of a roadshow than a democratic campaign.

While the party painted the event as a symbol of unity and unstoppable momentum toward Vision 2030, critics see it as yet another episode in Zanu PF’s longstanding practice of using state-aligned business figures, short-term goodies, and emotional speeches to hold power in impoverished communities.

“Let’s call it what it is,” said the same Zanu PF source. “You don’t promise boreholes and cash handouts unless you’re worried about losing votes. This isn’t progress—it’s desperation.”

The by-election in Ward 6 will test whether voters are still swayed by gifts over governance, or if they’re ready to demand more than just handouts and hollow slogans.

