7 Similarities Between Fadzayi Mahere And Mai Jeremaya You Didn’t Know

Writes Masimba Musodza the author of Hatifari Maforimbo a man who accidentally dated a ghost, “There are two Zimbabwean women dominating cyberspace right now for having the H-word thrown at them. One is a Cambridge-educated lawyer who has also served as a Member of Parliament. The other is a social media personality who took two men to court for r*pe, for which they were acquitted, and continues to shoot her mouth off about the incident in a manner must make the prosecutor weep. I am not saying that one is more deserving of the H-word than the other, but I can’t help noticing that only one is getting the flurry of virtue-signalling, the “I stand with…” ad nauseum.”

This crucial observation Musodza has made tells a million words over these two personalities. They are both attention seekers of a curious grade, over the same reasons. The only difference between the two is perhaps education and or status.

The following are similarities between the two-

They have both risen to fame through bedroom based controversies. Like Mai Jeremaya, Fadzayi Mahere used the Facebook website to accuse a string of 7 men over bedroom allegations in one day in 2017, hours after serious allegations arose in public over her conduct regarding bedroom issues. She managed to evade a court battle by deleting the FB post, which was highly defamatory, harassing and was also viewed as an attempt to intimidate witnesses revealing how she used ZANU PF structures to enter UZ for her first degree wielding only 13 qualifying points (out of the mandatory 15). One of the men she accused of a bedroom allegation is a lecturer who facilitated her entry. Like Mai Jeremaya, Mahere is a social media magician. She spends more time on social media than the court room, and even here she only wins her petty defamation cases in Zimbabwe courts. I have offered to pay for her to sue me in UK or EU courts (where she holds immigration papers) the way she continues to sue her ZANU PF colleagues. She fails because she only plays tricks in Zimbabwe where she corruptly plucks out documents like she’s done on her Petina Gappah litigation. Fadzayi Mahere is very dangerous, and the last 5 years of history have proven my findings; CCC leaders are witnesses to things I warned them over after she failed security vetting in 2020. Data was compromised as an entire movement squeezed its social capital to her; and at the end in Sept 2023 when a councillor Wombe Nhende was tortured, he testified he was grilled “why did you remove Fadzayi?” . Fadzayi Mahere was reached for comment. Like the court drama on Mai Jeremaya, the only High Court cases on Twitter based defamation, are all about Fadzayi Mahere and her alone. It’s as if the courts were set up for just one person. Mahere is the only opposition person in history since 1890, to win a defamation case against an advisor of the president, in the very courts run by Chief Justice Luke Malaba, and worse to that a win based on pure deception (as laid out in 1) by a whole trained lawyer. That alone should explain who Mahere is, a social media magician, who unlike independent politicians the likes of Margaret Dongo, Temba Mliswa, she could not win a single ward in her own home area, Mt Pleasant using her own name. This is because residents on the ground know who she is. Many think Mahere is still a member of the opposition. They don’t know she was fired from her role and will never return, no matter how many times she resigns while imitating Chamisa.- Simba Chikanza

