Chamisa’s Cryptic “Almost” Tweet Fuels Speculation Amid Zanu PF Power Struggles

By A Correspondent| Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has set political circles abuzz after posting a cryptic tweet this morning that many believe is a loaded commentary on Zimbabwe’s deepening political tensions — and possibly a signal of events to come.

Chamisa, the former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, tweeted a single word — “Almost” — alongside an image of a thread fraying to the brink of snapping. The minimalist post, though lacking in detail, immediately sparked speculation, especially when considered alongside another message he posted earlier this week.

In that earlier tweet, Chamisa wrote:

“All dictatorships, the world over, and since time immemorial, always appear so invincible and unconquerable just before their demise. When they appear indomitable, that’s when they are so weak and vulnerable, before ultimately crumbling and collapsing into perpetual oblivion.”

Taken together, the two tweets appear to point squarely at President Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose administration has been under mounting scrutiny amid allegations of authoritarianism, economic failure, and internal party rifts.

The timing of Chamisa’s remarks comes against the backdrop of intensifying power struggles within the ruling Zanu PF. Reports suggest that President Mnangagwa is preparing to sidestep his long-time ally and current Vice President Constantino Chiwenga in favour of businessman and political financier Kudakwashe Tagwirei as his preferred successor — a move that has allegedly sparked growing discontent within the military-aligned faction of the party.

Zanu PF insiders say the succession issue has become a source of friction, with many in the Chiwenga camp feeling betrayed by Mnangagwa, who rose to power in 2017 with military backing. The growing influence of Tagwirei, recently co-opted into the Zanu PF Central Committee, has further inflamed these tensions, as some fear the emergence of a plutocratic power bloc in Zimbabwean politics.

Speculation has also been rife around the “2030 agenda” — a loosely framed notion that Mnangagwa might seek to extend his rule beyond the constitutionally mandated 2028 deadline marking the end of his second term. Such a move, critics argue, would require a controversial constitutional amendment and would almost certainly deepen existing divisions within the party and the country at large.

Against this backdrop, Chamisa’s reference to the vulnerability of dictatorships and his symbolic “Almost” message appear to carry significant political weight. The image of a thread about to snap has been interpreted as a metaphor for Zanu PF’s internal cohesion, Mnangagwa’s fragile grip on power, or the broader state of the nation — stretched thin under the weight of economic hardship, political repression, and elite infighting.

Chamisa, who has maintained a relatively low profile since parting ways with the CCC, has hinted at the formation of a new citizen-driven political movement. His cryptic posts are now being seen as part of a calculated re-emergence, possibly timed with what he perceives as an impending implosion within Zanu PF.

While Chamisa has not explicitly stated what is “almost” happening, his choice of words — combined with the visual and historical context — suggests he is either anticipating a collapse in the ruling party, a regime change, or the launch of his own political revival.

