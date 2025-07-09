Chivayo, Tagwirei Hold Witchcraft Ritual Inside ZANU HQ Today

🔴 BREAKING NEWS: Tagwirei and Chivayo to Perform “Spiritual Solidarity Ritual” at ZANU PF Headquarters Amid Power Crisis

By ZimEye Investigations | Harare | 8 July 2025

Zimbabwe’s controversial tender billionaires Kudakwashe Tagwirei and Wicknell Chivayo are scheduled to take the podium at a high-level religious-political event at the ZANU PF Headquarters on Tuesday, 9 July 2025, in what critics are describing as an attempt to invoke spiritual powers to reclaim their waning influence within the state.

According to a leaked official programme for the National Multi-Faith Economic Dialogue, seen by ZimEye, both businessmen have been explicitly listed to speak on Land Tenure and Solidarity respectively:

🔹 10:50AM – “Land Tenure Remarks: Cde Kudakwashe Tagwirei”

🔹 11:05AM – “Solidarity Remarks: Madzibaba Wicknell Chivhayo”

The two slot placements have sparked widespread alarm across civil society, given recent developments that exposed their central roles in alleged corruption, captured intelligence networks, and attempted power brokering inside the ruling party. Their attendance at what is publicly dubbed a “faith dialogue” is being described by insiders as a cloaked spiritual ritual to re-consecrate their political survival.

“This isn’t a faith dialogue. It’s a shrine for Zviganandas,” wrote one political commentator on X, referencing VP Chiwenga’s now infamous term for corrupt elites captured by dark interests.

⸻

🔮 FAITH OR FORTUNE-CRAFT?

Critics are already branding the event “a state-endorsed witchcraft festival”, especially due to the highly choreographed timing: it follows

• The Central Committee rejection of Tagwirei’s co-option,

• Chivayo’s private jet controversies,

• and the exposure of a CIO mistress sex scandal linked to Mnangagwa’s presidency.

“They’re seeking divine legitimacy after being ejected by the military,” a senior war veteran told ZimEye.

⸻

WHO IS HOSTING IT?

The programme is led by Madzibaba Obey Mapuranga, listed as both Facilitator and Chief Convener, and partnered by Pastor Emmanuel Muzhangiri.

Guests include:

• President Mnangagwa, set to deliver the keynote at 12:05PM

• Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who will close the event

• Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube

• Presidential Advisor Dr Paul Tungwarara

• Religious leaders including Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi

⸻

SYMBOLISM: RECLAIMING ALTARS?

Religious experts note that the stage design and programme structure mimic ancient power-realignment rituals, where those facing collapse seek validation through public spiritual ceremonies.

The event begins with an “Inter-Religious Prayer” by Madzibaba Obey, followed by Tagwirei and Chivayo’s back-to-back presentations, and ends with closing prayers by state clergy.

“This is theatre — they are being spiritually washed back into the system,” said a theology analyst.

⸻

🛑 WAR VETERANS REACT

Sources in the War Veterans Association have reportedly condemned the event as an “insult to liberation values” and accused the party leadership of consecrating looters with pulpits.

⸻

📍TIMELINE OF EVENTS (Key Segments):

• 09:25 – ZANU PF Political Commissar Machacha gives Introductory Remarks

• 09:50 – Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube speaks on Economic Trajectory

• 10:50 – Tagwirei delivers “Land Tenure” remarks

• 11:05 – Chivayo speaks as “Madzibaba Wicknell”

• 12:05 – Mnangagwa delivers keynote

• Closing Remarks – Vice President Chiwenga

⸻

👀 WHAT TO WATCH FOR

• Will Chiwenga use the stage to reassert Zvigananda doctrine?

• Will Tagwirei and Chivayo apologise, reposition, or defy their critics?

• Could this be the moment the ruling party finally chooses between state order or spiritual spectacle?

res.

This report outlines the key developments, alliances, exposures, and power shifts leading to the moment.

⸻

📆 TIMELINE OF KEY EVENTS

⸻

🔹 1. The Rise of the “Tenderpreneurs” (2015–2022)

Both Tagwirei (Sakunda Holdings) and Chivayo (Intratrek) rose to prominence through massive state contracts in energy, fuel, and infrastructure, under the patronage of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

• Tagwirei financed Command Agriculture, and was widely viewed as Mnangagwa’s chief financier and economic enforcer.

• Chivayo became known for controversial contracts like Gwanda Solar, which remained undelivered for years despite millions paid out.

They gained notoriety as the “power behind the throne,” using money to sway cabinet appointments, intelligence deployments, and media messaging.

⸻

🔹 2. Chiwenga’s Rebellion and the “Zvigananda” Doctrine (January 2025)

On 27 January 2025, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga launched an internal rebellion, coining the term “Zvigananda” — a veiled attack on corrupt networks and their handlers, particularly those who used state capture, sex, and spiritual manipulation to control the country.

This marked the start of a coordinated military-backed purge within ZANU PF, targeting those like:

• Kuda Tagwirei

• Wicknell Chivayo

• Delish Nguwaya

• CIO-linked mistress Rumbidzai Rusere

⸻

🔹 3. Citizens’ Petition to Retire Mnangagwa (21 May 2025)

A bold petition was submitted, signed by military veterans and civilian activists, including Blessed Geza and Gifford Gomwe, calling for Mnangagwa’s retirement.

This petition gained credibility due to:

• Silent backing from military officers

• Legal and procedural documentation

• Growing civilian unrest tied to Chivayo’s opulence and Tagwirei’s land seizures

⸻

🔹 4. Leaked Sex-Intelligence Audio (June 2025)

ZimEye exclusively exposed an audio of Mnangagwa’s married CIO girlfriend, Rumbidzai Rusere, mixing sexually suggestive language with orders to crush Blessed Geza.

Key revelations:

• She was bypassing the CIO Director General

• She received funds from Tagwirei and Chivayo

• She had deployed rogue CIO agents against military-aligned critics

This recording devastated Mnangagwa’s legitimacy, turning his intelligence empire into a mockery now referred to as “State Sex-urity.”

⸻

🔹 5. Tagwirei Humiliated at Central Committee (3 July 2025)

Despite Mnangagwa’s support, Kuda Tagwirei’s bid to enter ZANU PF’s Central Committee was abruptly blocked.

• Chiwenga intervened directly in a locked-door meeting

• Tagwirei’s vehicle donations were rejected

• ZANU PF ordered a sudden party-wide vehicle audit to sanitise his past bribes

It was the clearest public signal yet that his power had collapsed.

⸻

🔮 TOMORROW’S EVENT: RITUAL OF REVALIDATION?

The Multi-Faith Economic Dialogue now appears to be:

• A spiritual-political intervention, designed to re-legitimise discredited figures

• A theatrical showcase to blur the lines between faith, politics, and elite business

• A test of whether Chiwenga will allow the stage to be used for rehabilitation or retribution

⸻

⚠️ IMPLICATIONS

1. Militarisation vs. Religious Capturing: This event could further expose the division between Chiwenga’s nationalist model and Mnangagwa’s “tendercratic spiritualism.”

2. Public Perception Backlash: The inclusion of Wicknell Chivayo as a Madzibaba in a serious economic event could further damage the credibility of the party-state interface.

3. Geza’s Influence Rising: While sidelined, Blessed Geza’s prophecies are being fulfilled one by one — giving moral momentum to the military reformist bloc.

⸻

🧩 CONCLUSION

The stage is set not just for speeches — but for a contest of spiritual legitimacy vs. state accountability.

The presence of Tagwirei and Chivayo at the event is less about faith, and more about fighting for survival in a collapsing elite ecosystem.

