Chiwenga–Sibanda Spotted In A Deep Conversation at Gata Burial, Stokes Speculation Amid ZANU PF Power Struggles

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| A solemn state funeral for national hero Sydney Gata on Saturday turned into a theater of political speculation as Zimbabwe’s Vice President Constantino Chiwenga was seen in a deep and intense exchange with Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Philip Valerio Sibanda. The brief but telling moment, captured on camera, has reignited debates around the simmering succession battle in the ruling ZANU PF party, and the military’s ever-looming shadow over Zimbabwean politics.

Old Allies in Conversation: Symbol or Strategy?

The sight of Chiwenga — himself a retired general who led the 2017 coup that toppled Robert Mugabe and ushered in President Emmerson Mnangagwa — in close discussion with the sitting military chief has added fuel to the growing speculation that all is not well within ZANU PF’s top echelons. Observers note that this is not just a routine encounter between state officials at a national event. Rather, it appears to be a carefully timed demonstration of influence, perhaps a signal from Chiwenga that he still maintains strong ties with the military — ties that played a decisive role in shaping Zimbabwe’s current political landscape.

Factional Fires: Mnangagwa’s Ambitions vs Chiwenga’s Calculations

The political temperature in ZANU PF has been steadily rising, largely due to President Mnangagwa’s alleged push for a third term, despite the current constitution barring him from contesting again in 2028. Critics argue that such a move would not only deepen authoritarian rule but also alienate key power centers, including war veterans, the youth league, and critically, the military.

Chiwenga is widely perceived as the most potent internal challenger to Mnangagwa’s succession plans. Having deferred his own ambitions in 2017 to support Mnangagwa’s rise, there is a growing belief within some ZANU PF factions that it may now be “Chiwenga’s turn” — and that Mnangagwa is reneging on a power-sharing pact sealed in the aftermath of the coup.

In this context, the exchange with General Sibanda may have been more than ceremonial — it could be a strategic alignment, or at the very least, an optics play to remind ZANU PF and the nation that Chiwenga’s military roots run deep.

The Sibanda Factor: Neutral Professional or Kingmaker in Waiting?

General Valerio Sibanda, though seen as a professional soldier with a lower political profile than his predecessor Chiwenga, still commands the most powerful institution in the country — the Zimbabwe Defence Forces. His stance in any eventual succession standoff will be decisive.

If he is perceived to be siding with Chiwenga, Mnangagwa’s grip on power could weaken significantly. Conversely, should he back Mnangagwa or remain neutral, it could delay or complicate any political challenge mounted from within.

Analysts say this rare public engagement between the two men could be part of behind-the-scenes realignments, particularly as 2028 edges closer and talk of constitutional amendments refuses to die down.

Why This Moment Matters

Images, especially in politics, are often choreographed and loaded with subtext. At the Gata burial, Chiwenga and Sibanda were flanked by stern-faced military personnel and security details — a setting that evoked memories of 2017, when the army took center stage in Zimbabwean politics.

With the country still reeling from economic hardship, public sector strikes, and growing disillusionment with the post-coup government, the return of military optics to the political arena will not go unnoticed by Zimbabweans or the international community.

The Chessboard Is Being Set

Whether the conversation was a routine matter of state, a tactical check-in, or the first visible step in a broader succession plan, it has reminded Zimbabweans that the battle for power — and for the soul of ZANU PF — is far from over.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...