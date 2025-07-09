DA to lay criminal charges against Mchunu

The Democratic Alliance (DA) will lay criminal charges against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu at the Cape Town Central Police Station on Thursday.

This, in the light of statements by KZN Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, that Mchunu is affiliated to persons linked to criminal activities.

Mkhwanazi also indicated that top police officials are involved in criminal activities.

The DA says laying criminal charges against Mchunu forms part of their ongoing efforts to hold those in power accountable and to protect the rule of law.

