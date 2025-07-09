Desperate Mutsvangwa Claims Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Inseparable

By A Correspondent

HARARE – In what many are viewing as a desperate attempt to downplay intensifying factional tensions, Zanu PF spokesperson Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa has claimed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, are “inseparable” despite persistent reports of internal discord.

In a statement issued on Tuesday night, Mutsvangwa feebly painted a picture of unshakable unity between the two leaders, even as signs of political strain continue to emerge from within the ruling party.

“They have been well steeled through the toughest of character tests,” Mutsvangwa said. “A petty or fleeting quarrel is never carried into battle as comrades wade into battle. The stakes are so high. They pale at the prospect of supreme sacrifice.”

Framing the relationship in wartime rhetoric, Mutsvangwa added: “Tiffs have no place in gunfire being exchanged in anger with the enemy. Your comrade is, after all, your keeper.”

He further claimed, “I have had the opportunity to know and grow with both President Mnangagwa and VP Chiwenga for over five decades.” According to Mutsvangwa, the two leaders have stood together through national threats and continue to focus on developmental projects like road infrastructure and agriculture.

But observers remain unconvinced. With reports of infighting, succession battles, and growing friction between rival camps within Zanu PF, Mutsvangwa’s insistence on harmony has only deepened speculation that all is not well.

“The louder the denials, the deeper the cracks,” one political analyst remarked. “Mutsvangwa sounds less like a spokesperson and more like a man trying to hold a collapsing structure together with slogans.”

As internal power games escalate ahead of the party’s future leadership contests, Mutsvangwa’s desperate appeal for unity may be less about reality — and more about damage control.

