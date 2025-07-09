Gert Nel Primary Sets the Pace in Gutu with Academic and Sporting Excellence

By A Correspondent

GUTU – Gert Nel Government Primary School in Chatsworth, Gutu District, is fast emerging as a beacon of excellence in both academics and sports.

As the only government primary school in the district, the institution is steadily building a strong reputation for producing well-rounded pupils under the capable leadership of Headmaster Mr Musara Trannie.

With an enrolment of 447 pupils and 16 dedicated teachers, Gert Nel continues to fulfil its mission of providing quality education in a child-friendly environment.

Last year, the school recorded an impressive 72.5% pass rate, placing it among the top-performing government-run institutions in the region.

Outside the classroom, Gert Nel has also distinguished itself in the sporting arena. The school’s basketball team recently clinched top honours at the zonal competitions—an achievement credited to the talent of the pupils and the dedication of their coaches. Its tennis players also came out on top at the same level, reinforcing the school’s growing reputation as a formidable contender in primary school sports.

Key staff members—including Deputy Head Matizanadzo Rumbidzai, Senior Teacher Manamike Edson, and Teacher-in-Charge Mpofu Brighton—have been instrumental in steering both academic and extracurricular achievements.

Their teamwork has cultivated a dynamic learning environment where pupils are encouraged to express themselves and thrive.

The school is equipped with modern learning resources, including a well-stocked library and an ICT room—facilities that remain rare in many rural schools. These tools have played a crucial role in promoting digital literacy and enhancing academic performance.

Gert Nel also enjoys strong support from its vibrant Old Students Association, chaired by Chigome Joel, which plays an active role in backing school programmes and events.

In addition, the School Development Committee (SDC) has been central to the school’s recent progress. Led by Chairperson Tizai Givemore, the committee includes Vice Chairperson Mrs Hall, Treasurer Muramba Rudo, Secretary Mushayahanya, and member Mandati.

Their hands-on involvement has been pivotal in driving development efforts and ensuring a stable learning environment.

Parents, community members, and education stakeholders in Gutu District have commended Gert Nel Government Primary School for its holistic approach to education and its commitment to nurturing young talent.

As the school continues to raise the bar, it stands as a model of what can be accomplished through visionary leadership, committed staff, active alumni, and strong community engagement.

