João Pedro Haunts Former Club as Chelsea Storm Into Club World Cup Final

Sports Correspondent

NEW JERSEY – João Pedro delivered a stunning performance against his boyhood club Fluminense, scoring both goals in Chelsea’s 2–0 victory in the Club World Cup semifinal on Tuesday night.

The 23-year-old Brazilian forward, who joined Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion for £60 million ($81.5 million) just last week, made his first start in Chelsea colors a memorable one, netting in the 18th and 56th minutes at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

His opening goal was a spectacular curling strike that left Fluminense goalkeeper Fábio rooted to the spot. His second came from a swift Chelsea counterattack, calmly slotted home to seal the Blues’ place in Sunday’s final, where they will face either Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain.

Though elated with the result, Pedro admitted it was an emotionally complex moment to knock out the club that nurtured him.

“I’m happy to score my first goal, but also I know this tournament is very important for them,” he told reporters after the match. “I can’t just say sorry, but I have to be professional. I play for Chelsea. They pay me to score goals. And today I was happy to score.”

Fluminense, the last South American side in the competition, saw their campaign ended by one of their own. Pedro, who came through their youth academy and made 25 league appearances for the Rio de Janeiro side in 2019, moved to England that same year — first joining Watford, then Brighton, and now Chelsea.

Fluminense had high hopes after reaching the quarterfinals and previously appearing in the 2023 Club World Cup final under the tournament’s former format. But on this night, it was a homegrown talent now wearing blue who shattered their dreams.

Chelsea now eye a historic moment in Sunday’s final, with João Pedro quickly becoming a hero among Blues fans — and a heartbreaker for Fluminense faithful.

