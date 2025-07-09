Minister Mchunu admits knowing Brown

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu Admits Knowing Brown Mogotsi After Denying Association to Parliament Amid Mkhwanazi’s Explosive SAPS Corruption Allegations

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has admitted to knowing Brown Mogotsi, a man he previously denied any association with during a parliamentary session. This admission, made in a statement from his office on 9 July 2025, follows explosive allegations by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Mkhwanazi has accused Mchunu and other senior South African Police Service (SAPS) officials of corruption, claiming they are protecting criminals and undermining critical investigations. The unfolding scandal has sparked widespread outrage, calls for investigations, and fears about the integrity of the country’s police force.

