Mnangagwa Falling Soon, Advocate Chamisa Declares

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri

Harare – Opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa has issued a bold prediction, declaring that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s grip on power is nearing its end, citing the deepening national crisis and what he termed the regime’s growing vulnerability.

In a defiant statement released on Tuesday, Chamisa cast Mnangagwa’s leadership as doomed, likening his rule to historical dictatorships that eventually collapsed despite appearing strong and immovable.

“All dictatorships, the world over, and since time immemorial, always appear so invincible and unconquerable just before their inevitable demise,” Chamisa said.

“When they appear indomitable, that’s when they are so weak and vulnerable, before ultimately crumbling and collapsing into perpetual oblivion.”

Chamisa’s remarks come amid mounting economic instability, allegations of human rights violations, and discontent among ordinary Zimbabweans over corruption, unemployment, and political repression.

Although Mnangagwa’s administration continues to project confidence in public, Chamisa’s statement suggests that the opposition senses an imminent shift in Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

With the country’s political atmosphere growing more polarized, Chamisa’s statement throws down the gauntlet and intensifies the opposition’s challenge to the ZANU PF regime, which has ruled Zimbabwe for more than four decades

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...